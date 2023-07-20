Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 6,500 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $807,887,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after buying an additional 1,636,053 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after buying an additional 676,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,251.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 575,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,651,000 after acquiring an additional 551,359 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $123.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.79. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

