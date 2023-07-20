Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Takes $200,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $53.84. 88,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,319. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

