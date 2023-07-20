Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.17. 1,885,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,315,148. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

