Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $4.19 on Thursday, reaching $98.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,681,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,168,229. The firm has a market cap of $512.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

