Analysts Issue Forecasts for FB Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

FB Financial stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Insider Activity

In other FB Financial news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II purchased 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $201,678.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,057.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II purchased 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $201,678.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,057.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.63 per share, with a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,806,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 63,235 shares of company stock worth $1,819,018. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in FB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in FB Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

