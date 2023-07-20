Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.14.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at C$24.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$23.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.16%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

