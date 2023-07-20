Analysts Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target at $38.44

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Mplx Price Performance

Mplx stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mplx has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

