Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Cap of $253.46 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $253.46 million and approximately $18.00 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.025091 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $15,711,242.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

