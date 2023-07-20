Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.10. Approximately 1,959,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,753,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Antero Resources by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,519 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

