Anyswap (ANY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $41.52 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00007484 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $41.52 million and $5,735.74 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.24524453 USD and is down -9.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $7,495.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars.

