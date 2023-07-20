Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 868,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 1,135,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

