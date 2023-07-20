Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $72.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,546.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,513,983.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,546.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,167. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after buying an additional 486,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after buying an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after buying an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,591,000 after buying an additional 268,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

