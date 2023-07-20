Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Insider Sells $687,590.00 in Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $687,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,234.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:APOG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.47. 174,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,864. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APOG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2,523.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 248,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 205,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $5,353,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

