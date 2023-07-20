Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Shares Gap Up to $5.78

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.96. Apollomics shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 34,207 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollomics in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Apollomics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

About Apollomics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Apollomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Apollomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter worth approximately $16,238,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to address unmet medical needs in California, Hangzhou, Shanghai, China, and Australia. It develops APL-101 (Vebreltinib), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors; APL-102 is an oral active, small molecule multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor for liver cancer, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate to treat cancers within the brain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.