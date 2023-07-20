Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Shares Up 0.2%

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.88 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.55). Approximately 244,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,052,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.10 ($0.55).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,406.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers; flexecash cards and e-codes; and corporate gifted cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site.

