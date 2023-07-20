Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Down 11.0% in June

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 573,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of ARBE opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $221.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.49. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.87.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,420.03% and a negative return on equity of 84.08%. Analysts predict that Arbe Robotics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

About Arbe Robotics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

