Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 19 (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 1,091 ($14.27) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 944.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 925.49. The company has a market cap of £176.41 million, a PE ratio of 991.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.99. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,150 ($15.04).

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arbuthnot Banking Group

In other news, insider Andrew Salmon sold 2,068 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 935 ($12.23), for a total transaction of £19,335.80 ($25,282.17). Corporate insiders own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.