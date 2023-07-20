Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLN) vs. International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Financial Review

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arch Capital Group and International General Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A International General Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

International General Insurance has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.44%. Given International General Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Arch Capital Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.6% of International General Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arch Capital Group and International General Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group N/A N/A N/A International General Insurance 22.59% 22.85% 6.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arch Capital Group and International General Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $10.83 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A International General Insurance $454.82 million 0.90 $85.46 million $2.06 4.22

International General Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arch Capital Group.

Summary

International General Insurance beats Arch Capital Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employer's liability; contract and commercial surety coverages; and collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides casualty reinsurance for third party liability exposures; marine and aviation; motor reinsurance, whole account multi-line treaties, cyber, trade credit, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers direct mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance. Arch Capital Group Ltd. founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

