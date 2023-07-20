Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Up 11.2% in June

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,570,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 13,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE ACHR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.75. 4,787,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.28. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $665,048.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,601.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $665,048.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,601.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,834 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,160,020,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 472,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 235,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

ACHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

