Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 321,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,419,000,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Nano Dimension at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 162.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 678,505 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 536,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,658,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 518,780 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 47.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 568,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 181,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

NNDM stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.82. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

