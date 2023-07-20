Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,255,000,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

