Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,282,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 74,097 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,421,000.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CAPE opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

About Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

