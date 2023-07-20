Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,293 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $976,750,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $103.43 on Thursday. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.