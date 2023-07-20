Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,563 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $885,465,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $477.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.10 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

