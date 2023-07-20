argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $566.00 at Robert W. Baird

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Societe Generale began coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $528.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 1-year low of $333.07 and a 1-year high of $534.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.74 and its 200-day moving average is $384.60.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. Analysts forecast that argenx will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

