Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth about $80,747,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,257,000 after purchasing an additional 134,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 606,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

