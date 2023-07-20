Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. 44,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 270,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $627.01 million, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. Analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

