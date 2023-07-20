Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,797. The company has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

