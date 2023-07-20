ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Raises Dividend to $1.63 Per Share

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.6281 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

ASML Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $39.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $676.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,728. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $266.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $713.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in ASML by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

