ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.55.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $715.78 on Thursday. ASML has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ASML will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.