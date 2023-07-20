Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 15,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 10.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Aspen Technology by 13.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on AZPN. William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.40.

Shares of AZPN traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.69. The stock had a trading volume of 116,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,752. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.40.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Stories

