Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Down 12.1% in June

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 625,900 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 712,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $128.63. 136,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.01. Assurant has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

