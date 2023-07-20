Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 13,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,762.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 60,364 shares of company stock worth $117,712 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,441,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.