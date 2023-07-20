Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

ATLCL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 1,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $25.10.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.