ATS (NYSE:ATS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.59

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.59 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 4754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

ATS Stock Performance

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $540.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ATS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATS. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth $311,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in ATS during the second quarter valued at $2,809,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ATS during the second quarter valued at $8,525,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in ATS during the second quarter valued at $37,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

