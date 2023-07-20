Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Purchases 9,790 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 9.0% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.43.

American Tower Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $189.11 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

