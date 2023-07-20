Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
