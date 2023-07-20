Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $219.07 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.23 and a 200-day moving average of $203.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

