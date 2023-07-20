Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.18% of Avery Dennison worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Price Performance

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY opened at $177.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $157.28 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

