Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102,453 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,517,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,617 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.76. 398,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,017. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

