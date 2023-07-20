Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley Financial from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $185.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.14 and its 200-day moving average is $135.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $193.61.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Quirk sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $159,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,713,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,412 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Quirk sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $159,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,219,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after acquiring an additional 275,974 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after acquiring an additional 450,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

