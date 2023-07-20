Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 100,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLZE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Backblaze from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

In other news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $62,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,943 shares of company stock valued at $522,910. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 451,851 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Backblaze by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Backblaze by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLZE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 87,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,779. The company has a market capitalization of $172.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.20.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.25 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 63.19% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

