Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $158.00 and last traded at $150.68, with a volume of 20357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.65.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $1,473,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 19.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $2,208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 13.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.