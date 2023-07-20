Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0588 per share by the bank on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

