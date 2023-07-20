Bank of America Begins Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Up 3.0 %

LCID opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.