Bank of America Downgrades MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Neutral

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.82.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 547,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 86,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

