Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,306,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,094,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $250.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

