Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.49

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

