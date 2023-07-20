Barclays Boosts Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $70.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TAP. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

