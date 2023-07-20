Barclays Cuts TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $55.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on THS. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.44. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $410,265.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

