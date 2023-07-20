Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $4.34 Million Stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Beach Point Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the period. Full House Resorts comprises approximately 2.1% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $231.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

In other news, Director Eric J. Green bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,385.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

